5,850 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by Laraway Financial Inc

Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

BK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

