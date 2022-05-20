$6.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $7.25 billion. Cheniere Energy reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 126.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will report full-year sales of $28.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.08 billion to $30.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cheniere Energy.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

LNG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.40. 1,817,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

