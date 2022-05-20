646 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $79.38 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.45 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.62.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

