68,631 Shares in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.62% of Olympic Steel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 83,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,535,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,278,000. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $894,861.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 45,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,405,427.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,759 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $43.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $696.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.40 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.04%.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

