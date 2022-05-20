$831.18 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) will report $831.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $844.15 million and the lowest is $821.10 million. Donaldson reported sales of $765.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Donaldson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

