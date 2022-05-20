a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.20.

AKA opened at $3.41 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.37 million. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,420,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,210 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,865,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 374,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.