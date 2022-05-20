Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,982 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $31,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,464,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045,843. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average of $124.21. The stock has a market cap of $198.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

