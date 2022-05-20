AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives $161.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,383 shares of company stock worth $74,384,651. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 392,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,686,000 after buying an additional 115,366 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.3% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,049,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,508,000 after purchasing an additional 114,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 23.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 68,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,518,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,870,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $266.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

