Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.44

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.44 and traded as low as $20.83. Absa Group shares last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 2,027 shares traded.
Separately, HSBC cut Absa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47.
Absa Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGRPY)
Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Business Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. It provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services.
