Abyss Price Hits $0.0223 on Major Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (ABYSS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and $214,018.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Abyss

ABYSS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

