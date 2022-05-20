Acute Angle Cloud Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,151.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,954.01 or 0.06703043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00237259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016983 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.72 or 0.00650829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.37 or 0.00587853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00068999 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004354 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

