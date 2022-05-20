Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,797 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,749 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Verizon Communications by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,846,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $251,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,078 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.06. 752,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,572,294. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

