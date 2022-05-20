adbank (ADB) Achieves Market Cap of $290,100.06

adbank (ADB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One adbank coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. adbank has a total market cap of $290,100.06 and approximately $157,342.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,169.97 or 0.99941296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001657 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,164,573 coins. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

