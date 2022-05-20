Add.xyz (ADD) Market Cap Tops $424,762.23

Add.xyz (ADD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Add.xyz has a market cap of $424,762.23 and $3.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Add.xyz has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,187.81 or 0.99962229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.