Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $584.63.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $394.38 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304,991 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.