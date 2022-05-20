Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $584.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $394.38 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304,991 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Adobe (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.