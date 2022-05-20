Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Advaxis stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.71.

About Advaxis (Get Rating)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

