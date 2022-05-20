Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,153,000 after purchasing an additional 893,852 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,626,000 after buying an additional 755,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after buying an additional 687,072 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,619.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 699,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after buying an additional 658,982 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,421,000 after buying an additional 654,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.54. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

