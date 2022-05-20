Advisor Resource Council Has $1.19 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 156.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

STIP stock opened at $103.59 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.65 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.40 and a 200-day moving average of $105.16.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.