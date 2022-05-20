AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,442 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.12% of AerCap worth $10,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 28,871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in AerCap by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 9.9% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 197,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in AerCap by 39.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

Shares of AER stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $46.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average is $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.31. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

