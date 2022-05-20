AerCap (NYSE:AER) PT Lowered to $68.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stephens to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 48.67% from the stock’s current price.

AER has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $57.86. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

