Aeron Trading 26.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARNX)

Aeron (ARNX) traded up 2,655.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $163,241.39 and approximately $820.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeron has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,213.31 or 0.99931149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001655 BTC.

About Aeron

ARNX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

