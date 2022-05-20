AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Up 1.2%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.79. 623,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,378,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.
The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 292.20%.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).
