AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading Up 1.2%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) was up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 623,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,378,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 4.30.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 292.20%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 57,634 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares during the period. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

