Agora (NASDAQ:API) Upgraded to Buy by Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agora from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agora has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.93.
Shares of API opened at $6.99 on Monday. Agora has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $740.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Agora by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Agora by 9.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Agora by 11.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Agora during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agora by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.
Agora Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
