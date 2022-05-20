Agora (NASDAQ:API) Upgraded to Buy by Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agora from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agora has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Get Agora alerts:

Shares of API opened at $6.99 on Monday. Agora has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $740.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Agora by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Agora by 9.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Agora by 11.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Agora during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agora by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Agora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.