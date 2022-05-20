Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives $29.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACDVF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

ACDVF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,920. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.08. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 1,230.47% and a negative net margin of 39.95%. Research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

