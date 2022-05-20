Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $110.55

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $110.55 and last traded at $110.61, with a volume of 147560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total value of $1,135,624.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $4,174,892.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,588,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $2,602,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

