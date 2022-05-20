Akash Network Trading Up 8.7% This Week (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $51.48 million and $899,459.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.11 or 0.01138531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00516610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52,437.62 or 1.81401422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00032986 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009027 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.