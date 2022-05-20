Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) PT Lowered to $1.25 at HC Wainwright

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho cut Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.35 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 266.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 69.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,968,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after buying an additional 2,859,222 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,348,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 1,632,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 1,167,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,470,000 after buying an additional 877,806 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

