Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($117.71) to €114.00 ($118.75) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($125.00) to €112.00 ($116.67) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.25.

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $27.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.4748 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is 54.66%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

