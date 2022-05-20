Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded at UBS Group

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

UBS Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($117.71) to €114.00 ($118.75) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($125.00) to €112.00 ($116.67) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.25.

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $27.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.4748 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is 54.66%.

About Akzo Nobel (Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.