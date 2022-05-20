Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells $107,623.60 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $107,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $27,124,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $61.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.93. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 141,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,984 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

