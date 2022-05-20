Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) to report $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.73. Albany International reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $244.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Shares of AIN stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.77. The company had a trading volume of 138,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,990. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.03. Albany International has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Albany International by 414.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the first quarter worth $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Albany International by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 23.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

