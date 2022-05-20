Algorand Tops One Day Trading Volume of $130.64 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.92 billion and approximately $130.64 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,220,432,522 coins and its circulating supply is 6,813,261,643 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

