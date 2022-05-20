Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 54,088 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 384,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,088 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $87,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $169.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.66 and a 200 day moving average of $201.06. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.10 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXR. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

