Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $64.51 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,332 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.16% of Veeva Systems worth $64,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $163.16 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

