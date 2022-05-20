Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $72.85 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $72,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $801.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 218.41 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $640.00 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,043.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,139.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,670.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

