Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 576,095 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,095 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.52% of Cardinal Health worth $74,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

CAH stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.