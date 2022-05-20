Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 570,000 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat were worth $78,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 13.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 3.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the third quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ELAT opened at $37.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th.

