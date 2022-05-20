Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 75,130 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853,826 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,130 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $66,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

In related news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $1,000,423.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 10,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $377,332.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,635 shares of company stock worth $2,798,729 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.