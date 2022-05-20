Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $82.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,131.94. 80,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,386. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,551.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2,722.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,202.27 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

