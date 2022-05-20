Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,337.74.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $29.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,178.16. 2,445,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,123. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,535.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,710.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,115.93 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

