Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2,155.00

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2,155.00 and last traded at $2,155.63, with a volume of 45348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,207.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,337.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,542.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,715.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

