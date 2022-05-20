AlpInvest Partners B.V. Invests $380,000 in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. 10x Genomics makes up 0.1% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,803. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.49 and a beta of 1.92. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $43,308.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,199 shares of company stock worth $94,238. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

