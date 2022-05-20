AlpInvest Partners B.V. Purchases New Position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 258,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000. Honest makes up 0.8% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Honest by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Honest by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Honest by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Honest by 735.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Honest by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Honest news, insider Jessica Warren sold 34,003 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $121,730.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 620,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,984.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jasmin Manner sold 10,363 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $42,073.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,892.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,572 shares of company stock worth $749,293 in the last three months. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HNST traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.22. 1,896,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,069. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.65 million and a P/E ratio of -6.57. The Honest Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HNST. Bank of America cut Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

