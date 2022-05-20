Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Short Interest Down 14.8% in April

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,400 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 443,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,840,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALTU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

