Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.03). Amarin reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amarin.
Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 977.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AMRN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.42. 2,039,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,415. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. The company has a market cap of $563.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.
Amarin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
