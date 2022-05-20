Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMRN. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amarin from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $571.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 977.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

