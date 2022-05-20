AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Up 7.4%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $13.85. 862,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 36,072,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $752,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,381,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,484,000 after buying an additional 296,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,321,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,431,000 after buying an additional 428,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after buying an additional 107,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,121,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,909,000 after buying an additional 423,548 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,795,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,627,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

