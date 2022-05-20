American Money Management LLC Acquires New Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

American Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.54. 3,489,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,816,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.42.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 117.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

