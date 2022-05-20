American Money Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

American Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.75. 3,879,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,951. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.