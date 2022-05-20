AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $117.47

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $117.47 and last traded at $117.83, with a volume of 15268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,090,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,903 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,169,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,771,000 after purchasing an additional 718,396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,608,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 485,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

